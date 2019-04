Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Days ago, the Trump administration revised its year-old federal management agenda, but they retained the same 14 cross-agency priority goals. Contractors watch these developments no less than federal managers. Professional Services Council CEO David Berteau joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for his view of the strengths and weaknesses of the agenda.

