Congress returned Monday, a reminder that the second half of the fiscal year is in full swing and prospects for next year only half baked. That’s just one of the factors shaping up to make a busy season for contractors. Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to preview the summer ahead.

