As the Census Bureau bores in on the 2020 decennial count, it’s under pressure to ensure both the security and the anonymity of data it will collect from hundreds of millions of people. Keeping individual data private is a never-ending cat-and-mouse game. Now the Bureau is working on a revised methodology for maintaining anonymity. John Abowd, associate director for research and methodology and chief scientist of the U.S. Census Bureau, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

