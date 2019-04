Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Evidence is mounting that civilian agencies are spending less than what they received in appropriations for fiscal 2019. Not so for the Defense Department, which appears to be spending what it has the authority to spend. This dichotomy concerns contractors, as Professional Services Council CEO David Berteau explained on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

