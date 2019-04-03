Cybersecurity consultant’s report lays out areas of US vulnerability

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

An important term that should be in every cybersecurity practitioner’s lexicon: Adversary tradecraft. It’s an indication of how skilled other countries are at cyber attacks. Some of them are very good. A comprehensive report from Crowdstrike details the skills of cyber mischief makers in a number of countries, and what defenders in the United States can do about them. Dmitri Alperovitch, chief technology officer at Crowdstrike, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio for more details.

