Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Dispute between some veterans and VA over health care continues

April 17, 2019 11:37 am
 
In the health care dispute between some veterans and the Department of Veterans Affairs, VA has acknowledged providing incorrect information. It promises to correct the misconception that VA never has to pay for health care provided by non-VA facilities if the veteran in question has his or her own insurance. But will that change the course of a class action lawsuit? Bart Stichman, executive director of the National Veterans Legal Services Program, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share his side of the story.

