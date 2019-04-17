Dispute between some veterans and VA over health care continues

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

In the health care dispute between some veterans and the Department of Veterans Affairs, VA has acknowledged providing incorrect information. It promises to correct the misconception that VA never has to pay for health care provided by non-VA facilities if the veteran in question has his or her own insurance. But will that change the course of a class action lawsuit? Bart Stichman, executive director of the National Veterans Legal Services Program, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share his side of the story.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.