Her coworkers praise her dedication and the quality of her work on the job. They also admire her community contributions off the job. Now Diana Stewart has been named Manager of the Year by the Federal Managers Association. She’s acting director of the command support office at the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, and she spoke with Federal News Network’s Eric White on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

