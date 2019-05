Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Justice Department has a suite of missions. Starting when it investigates a person, then indicting, trying, incarcerating and finally paroling them. Justice has a sprawling information technology infrastructure to support it all. Melinda Rogers, deputy chief information officer of the Justice Department, detailed her approach to the crucial challenge of IT and cybersecurity talent management on Federal Drive with Tom Temin,

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.