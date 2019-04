Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Imagine a world in which millions of commercial drones zoom around the skies doing everything from delivering packages to inspecting infrastructure. To some extent, it’s already happening. And that’s why the Federal Aviation Administration is hard at work on a project known as Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management, or UTM. Jay Merkle, executive director of the FAA’s office of UAS Integration, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for a progress report.

