Falling appropriations for legislative branch have watchdogs worried

April 1, 2019 11:11 am
 
As Congress goes through the appropriations process for fiscal 2020, one of the questions it faces is how much to spend on the legislative branch itself. After years of funding cuts, a coalition of good government groups and former members of Congress said it’s long past time for lawmakers to start investing in the Article I branch’s institutional capacity. One of the authors of a new letter to the House Appropriations Committee, Daniel Schuman, policy director at Demand Progress, talked to Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu about it. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

