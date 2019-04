Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund serves hundreds or sometimes thousands of feds in need each year. 2018 saw much demand because of the extended partial government shutdown. Now you can help replenish the coffers FEEA needs to do its work. Joyce Warner, FEEA’s executive director, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio for an update.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.