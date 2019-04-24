Federal workplace mediators joining forces to reduce backlog of complaints

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Workplace disputes within federal agencies can often take a long time to resolve, years even. To help reduce the backlog, the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission have agreed to work together to bring federal employees the option of alternative dispute resolution. Javier Ramirez, director of agency initiatives at the FMCS, and Reuben Daniels, acting chief operating officer at the EEOC, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk more about how the agreement will operate.

