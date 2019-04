Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Fiscal 2019 is halfway over and already there’s talk of a continuing resolution for 2020. At least Congress is thinking about the budget. Bloomberg Government Editorial Director Loren Duggan offered more insight on Federal Drive with Tom Temin. He predicted that without 2019 top-line numbers, no agreement will be ready by Sept. 30, setting the stage for another budget showdown.

