Nobody disagrees with the objective of the Data Center Optimization Initiative. What’s wrong with lowering costs and increasing efficiency? But some agencies have had trouble meeting the specific goals. That’s what the Government Accountability Office found when it reviewed the progress of 24 departments and agencies. GAO Director of Information Technology Acquisition issues Carol Harris joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with highlights of progress and where agencies have fallen short.

