If you like large numbers, you’ll love the consolidated financial statement of the United States. It’s compiled each year by the Government Accountability Office and it’s about much more than raw figures for revenues and expenses. Robert Dacey, chief accountant at GAO, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the highlights of 2018.

