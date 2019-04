Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said it’s formed a new partnership with the Objective Zero Foundation as part of its campaign to end veteran suicide. Objective Zero is a nonprofit that focuses on using technology to connect vets who are in crisis with other veterans through voice, video and text chats. Betsy Mercado is the group’s co-founder and executive director. She talked with Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu about the new partnership. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

