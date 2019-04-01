GSA reveals new details about schedules program overhaul

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The General Services Administration is in the midst of a major overhaul of its schedules program, combining the 24 multiple award schedules into just one by the end of 2020. Last week, GSA revealed new details about the next steps in the process, including some important dates. Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners, talked with Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu about some of the key takeaways, and what contractors need to be watching for in the coming months. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

