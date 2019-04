Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A joint military command known as Task Force Civil Support maintains 24-7 readiness. It’s there to help local and state authorities in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incident. In fact, a CBRN symposium took place last month in Washington, D.C. For an update, Navy Capt. Bryan Cochran and Air Force Lt. Col. Ron Greenaway joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio.

