It doesn’t happen often, but the government has the right to suspend or debar contractors from federal business in the case of non-performance or illegal conduct. But sometimes the process takes months. The Labor Department has launched a program to see if it can speed things up. To talk about how, Deputy Secretary Patrick Pizzella joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin .

