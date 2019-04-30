Listen Live Sports

Lawmakers turn their attention to the 2020 budget following recess

April 30, 2019 10:39 am
 
As lawmakers return to Washington from their latest recess, their attention is starting to turn toward the 2020 budget. The House plans to get to work on three big appropriations bills this week, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised they’ll clear her chamber with bipartisan support. But none of the spending figures they come up with will mean much until Congress and the White House reach an agreement on what to do about the budget caps set to go back into effect next year. Loren Duggan, deputy news director at Bloomberg Government, previewed what to expect from this early stage of the appropriations process on Federal Drive with Tom Temin .

