The National Community Outreach Project sounds slightly generic. But for lawyers in the federal government or who argue federal cases, it’s a big deal. The Federal Bar Association wants to bring an understanding of the justice system to middle- and high-schoolers. Sheri Mecklenburg, the chair of the association’s outreach committee and assistant U.S. attorney in Chicago joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with details.

