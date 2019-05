Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Airplane wings aren’t easy to design. They’ve got to be tough, flexible and perform well. And of course, the lighter the better. That’s a lot of variables. Now NASA and a group of academic researchers are learning to use what they call a programmable material system to engineer these structures out of ultralight materials. It has promise for both government and industry. NASA Ames research computer scientist Nick Cramer joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to break it all down.

