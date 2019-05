Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Widespread insecurity and corruption, weak police and slow economic growth aren’t the ingredients for a strong nation. But that’s what characterizes Afghanistan, with which the United States has a complicated and hard-to-extract relationship. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with highlights from a newly issued high risk list.

