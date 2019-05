Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The nation’s arsenal of thermonuclear weapons requires a lot of maintenance, including production of replacement parts. Making parts is the job of the National Nuclear Security Administration. Production moved into a brand new facility in 2012, and already the agency has outgrown that Kansas City site. Allison Bawden, director of the Government Accountability Office’s Natural Resources and Environment team, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to go over how the agency is coping.

