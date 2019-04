Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The National Security Agency has been making regular use of award fee contracts where contractors get paid periodically based on performance. Robert Storch, inspector general of the NSA, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss issues he found with such contracts.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.