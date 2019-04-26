Organizations team up to produce survival guide for government whistleblowers

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Few federal management challenges are as vexing as how to deal with whistleblowers. For whistleblowers, things can be even tougher. They face retaliation and job loss. To mark the 30th anniversary of the Whistleblower Protection Act, the Project on Government Oversight (POGO) has teamed with Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and the Government Accountability Project to produce a new survival guide for whistleblowers. POGO executive director Danielle Brian joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with details.

