Congress might be on recess for another week but its top concerns roll on like Easter eggs on the White House lawn. For example, the Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether the 2020 Census form should include a question about respondents citizenship status, something the Trump administration favors. David Hawkings, editor in chief of The Firewall, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with his analysis.

