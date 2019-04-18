Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
VBA struggles to implement provisions of the GI Bill

April 18, 2019 11:22 am
 
The Veterans Benefits Administration has had a tough time implementing provisions of the Forever GI bill. Some of these problems have been well documented. The bill in part provides housing stipends for veterans who go on to continue their education. The issue prompted the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General to summarize the problems and how the VBA is actually on the mend in a new type of product called an issue statement. VA IG Michael Missal joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

