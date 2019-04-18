VBA struggles to implement provisions of the GI Bill

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Veterans Benefits Administration has had a tough time implementing provisions of the Forever GI bill. Some of these problems have been well documented. The bill in part provides housing stipends for veterans who go on to continue their education. The issue prompted the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General to summarize the problems and how the VBA is actually on the mend in a new type of product called an issue statement. VA IG Michael Missal joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

