Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Banking agency’s “Money Smart” podcast answers consumers’ financial questions

May 17, 2019 9:58 am
 
Podcasting appeals to a growing number of businesses and federal agencies. The FDIC has jumped in big. Its Money Smart Podcast Network has episodes to help consumers with a range of financial questions. It even put out a new podcast looking back at the 2008 financial crisis. Federal News Network’s Eric White spoke to Luke Reynolds, chief of Outreach and Program Development at FDIC’s Division of Depositor and Consumer Protection, and Diane Ellis, the director of Insurance and Research. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
