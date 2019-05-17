Banking agency’s “Money Smart” podcast answers consumers’ financial questions

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Podcasting appeals to a growing number of businesses and federal agencies. The FDIC has jumped in big. Its Money Smart Podcast Network has episodes to help consumers with a range of financial questions. It even put out a new podcast looking back at the 2008 financial crisis. Federal News Network’s Eric White spoke to Luke Reynolds, chief of Outreach and Program Development at FDIC’s Division of Depositor and Consumer Protection, and Diane Ellis, the director of Insurance and Research. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

