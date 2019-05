Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Although spending on blockchain technology is relatively small, blockchain is moving into numerous applications at all levels of government. The secure ledger technology, if nothing else, will help the government count and control its physical assets. Shawn McCarthy, research director of IDC Government, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss the latest.

