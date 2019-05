Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It’s axiomatic. Once a procurement bid deadline has passed, hopeful vendors cannot submit any more information or alter their bids. Or is it? A recent protest case before the Government Accountability Office shows that in some circumstances, contractors can get changes before source selection eyes. D.C. procurement attorney Joe Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain.

