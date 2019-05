Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz shares with his colleagues at the other military services the need to push for both modernization and readiness. Admiral Schultz joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin from the Sea-Air-Space Expo to discuss a range of issues, including a piece of good news, a contract to build a new icebreaker.

