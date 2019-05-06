Listen Live Sports

Congress shortens timeline for DoD to pay small contractors

May 6, 2019 12:27 pm
 
As part of this year’s Defense Authorization Bill, Congress told the Defense Department to speed up its payments to small contractors. The new deadline is 15 days. And a piece of newly-introduced legislation would make that timeline the rule across the rest of the government, down from the current 30-day benchmark. Alan Chvotkin, executive vice president at the Professional Services Council, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about what the accelerated payments would mean for contractors.

 

