Congress shortens timeline for DoD to pay small contractors



Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

As part of this year’s Defense Authorization Bill, Congress told the Defense Department to speed up its payments to small contractors. The new deadline is 15 days. And a piece of newly-introduced legislation would make that timeline the rule across the rest of the government, down from the current 30-day benchmark. Alan Chvotkin, executive vice president at the Professional Services Council, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about what the accelerated payments would mean for contractors.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.