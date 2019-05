Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When it comes to protecting intellectual property, most people think of the Patent and Trademark Office first. But there’s a third leg to the IP stool, namely the Copyright Office. It’s part of the Library of Congress and it has a new strategic plan. Register of Copyrights Karyn Temple joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with highlights.

Here’s a link to to the plan: https://www.copyright.gov/reports/strategic-plan/USCO-strategic2019-2023.pdf

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.