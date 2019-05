Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Having spent years developing policy and practices for protection of critical infrastructure, the Department of Homeland Security has a newer charge. It’s developed a long list of critical functions. Robert Kolasky, director of the National Risk Management Center, part of the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about what they are and how to deal with them.

