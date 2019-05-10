Listen Live Sports

Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
EOs limiting collective bargaining under challenge but may have had effect

May 10, 2019 11:50 am
 
It’s been nearly a year since the President signed three executive orders designed to limit collective bargaining. A federal district court overturned much of those EOs. And the Trump administration is appealing that decision. But whatever happens in court, the executive orders may have already had their intended effect. The American Federation of Government Employees says it’ll fight new bargaining proposals from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Federal News Network’s Nicole Ogrysko joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss these and other developments.

 

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
