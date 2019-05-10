EOs limiting collective bargaining under challenge but may have had effect

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It’s been nearly a year since the President signed three executive orders designed to limit collective bargaining. A federal district court overturned much of those EOs. And the Trump administration is appealing that decision. But whatever happens in court, the executive orders may have already had their intended effect. The American Federation of Government Employees says it’ll fight new bargaining proposals from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Federal News Network’s Nicole Ogrysko joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss these and other developments.

