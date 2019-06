Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Supply chain security has been a concern of Congress and successive administrations. Now a Trump White House executive order on communications supply chain security, which seemed aimed at a controversial Chinese telecom equipment manufacturer, is causing some in industry to say, “Let’s stop and think about this.” Jason Oxman, the president and CEO of the Information Technology Industry Council, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with reactions from his member companies.

