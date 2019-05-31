Listen Live Sports

FEMA publishes guide to supply chain resilience during disasters

May 31, 2019 10:07 am
 
For many years, the watchword from the Department of Homeland Security was resilience, when it comes to places where disaster could occur. The idea is, if you can’t prevent it can you recover quickly? Hurricane Katrina reinforced the importance of supply chain resilience dealing with potential disruptions to the delivery of basics like food and water. Now FEMA has published a guide to supply chain resilience. Gene Shearer, logistics and supply chain adviser for FEMA, and Nick Peak of the National Preparedness Directorate, shared highlights on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

