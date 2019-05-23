Fewer law enforcement bills make it to POTUS’ desk this National Police Week

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Last week was National Police Week. Over the last several years, the Federal Law Enforcement Officers’ Association has gotten accustomed to seeing many of its legislative priorities sent to the president’s desk during the week-long appreciation. That wasn’t exactly the case this year. Only one bill cleared either chamber of Congress: A fairly simple reauthorization of a grant program for bulletproof vests. Don Mihalek is the executive vice president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association. He talked with Federal News Network’s Jared Serbu about what’s left on the legislative agenda on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

