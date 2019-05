Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal agencies aren’t supposed to award contracts to companies who are delinquent in paying their taxes, but they do. As it does from time to time the Government Accountability Office looked into the extent of this contracting. Rebecca Shea, director of GAO’s forensic audits and investigation service, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the findings.

