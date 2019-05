Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Whistleblowers often get little satisfaction in taking their concerns to first line managers. Sometimes they become the butt of retaliation. They often take their concerns to members of Congress where the first reception line is staff members. Now the Government Accountability Office has issued a set of best practices for Hill staff. Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with the GAO’s director of strategic issues, Michelle Sager, about the guidelines.

