How does DHS move to fill and sustain their current senior position vacancies?

Homeland Security is a big department founded on a big idea. How to better secure the country in a new age ushered in on 9/11. At the moment though, DHS’s most senior positions, those normally occupied by political appointees and some senior career people, are vacant. Bob Tobias, a longtime observer of federal administration and a professor at the Key Executive Leadership program of American University, says several possible answers do exist. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain.

