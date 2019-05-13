Listen Live Sports

How does DHS move to fill and sustain their current senior position vacancies?

May 13, 2019 9:46 am
 
Homeland Security is a big department founded on a big idea. How to better secure the country in a new age ushered in on 9/11. At the moment though, DHS’s most senior positions, those normally occupied by political appointees and some senior career people, are vacant. Bob Tobias, a longtime observer of federal administration and a professor at the Key Executive Leadership program of American University, says several possible answers do exist. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
