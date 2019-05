Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

In its 2020 budget request, the Navy has asked for solid increases for new technologies including artificial intelligence and unmanned systems. Officials also have large ship-building plans while they prepare for the construction of a whole new class of submarine. It’s all a big balancing act. From the 2019 Sea-Air-Space Expo, chief of naval operations, Admiral John Richardson, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

