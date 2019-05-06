Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

New task force aims to help defense contractors comply with cybersecurity standards

May 6, 2019 1:27 pm
 
< a min read
10 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It’s always easier for the big players in an industry to implement new regulations than it is for smaller ones, having more manpower and money. So when the Pentagon announced new cybersecurity standards for defense contractors to implement in order to do business with the government, smaller companies were left worrying if they’d be able to comply. To help with that, the Defense Industrial Base Sector Coordinating Council, or the DIB SCC, is creating the Supply Chain Cybersecurity Industry Task Force. It will be made up of small, medium, and large companies to help all of them shore up the defense supply chain. To give Federal Drive with Tom Temin more details about it, Federal News Network’s Eric White spoke with Mike Gordon, Chief Information Security Officer for Lockheed Martin and Chair of the DIB SCC, as well as Steve Shirley, the Executive Director of the National Defense Information Sharing and Analysis Center, and Vice chairman of the DIB SCC.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition All News Contracting Contracts/Awards Cybersecurity Defense Defense Industrial Base Sector Coordinating Council Defense Industry Defense News DIB SCC DoD Federal Drive Lockheed Martin Mike Gordon Pentagon Steve Shirley Supply Chain Cybersecurity Industry Task Force Technology Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary.
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on iTunes or PodcastOne

Top Stories

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.