New task force aims to help defense contractors comply with cybersecurity standards

It’s always easier for the big players in an industry to implement new regulations than it is for smaller ones, having more manpower and money. So when the Pentagon announced new cybersecurity standards for defense contractors to implement in order to do business with the government, smaller companies were left worrying if they’d be able to comply. To help with that, the Defense Industrial Base Sector Coordinating Council, or the DIB SCC, is creating the Supply Chain Cybersecurity Industry Task Force. It will be made up of small, medium, and large companies to help all of them shore up the defense supply chain. To give Federal Drive with Tom Temin more details about it, Federal News Network’s Eric White spoke with Mike Gordon, Chief Information Security Officer for Lockheed Martin and Chair of the DIB SCC, as well as Steve Shirley, the Executive Director of the National Defense Information Sharing and Analysis Center, and Vice chairman of the DIB SCC.

