At a recent hearing, the director of the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) was explaining a budget that’s hundreds of millions of dollars less than its peak a few years ago. The proposal didn’t sit well with Illinois Democrat Bill Foster, the new co-chair along with Republican Jim Baird of the Congressional Research and Development Caucus. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss his concerns for federal R&D.

