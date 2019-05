Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Not many people can claim to have revolutionized the art and science of weather prediction. Venkatachalam Ramaswamy came up with a plan adopted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to substantially upgrade its operational prediction model. Ramaswamy is director of NOAA’s geophysical fluid dynamics laboratory, as well as a a finalist in this year’s Service to America Medals program. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about his work.

