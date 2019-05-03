PEER challenges legality of NPS operations deputy appointment

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

There is a large number of Senate-confirmed positions throughout government that are currently filled by acting officials, especially in the Interior Department. But at least one of those acting appointments may be flat-out illegal. That’s the allegation raised by a new complaint by the group Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility. PEER said David Vela can’t legally serve as the National Park Service’s acting deputy director for operations because he was appointed by another deputy director, not the NPS director, since that position is vacant. PEER is asking the Interior inspector general to render its own opinion on the legality of the appointment. Peter Jenkins is senior counsel at PEER, and he explained the complaint on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.