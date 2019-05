Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It hasn’t been the easiest year for federal employees, caught up as many of the were in political crossfire and a historically long government shutdown. But that didn’t deter them from carrying out their agencies’ missions. And now the best of the best, finalists in the Service to America Medals, have been announced by the Partnership for Public Service. Partnership president and CEO Max Stier joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with the highlights of this year’s program.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.