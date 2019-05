Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Contractors might have to make permanent adjustments to their business models and their expectations about the federal market. That’s according to longtime consultant Larry Allen, president of Allen Federal Business Partners. He’s wondering if, after the upcoming summer buying season, frosty shutdowns will follow like Christmas. Hear his outlook on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

