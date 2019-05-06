Two dozen indicted so far in major crackdown on Medicare fraud



Federal law enforcement agencies are wrapping up their investigation into what they say is one of the biggest crackdowns on Medicare fraud in history. So far, two dozen people have been indicted for their roles in a scheme that billed Medicare for 1.7 billion dollars in unnecessary medical devices. Authorities say the criminal enterprise involved more than 100 durable medical equipment companies, plus doctors and telemedicine firms. Justin Bidwell, Assistant Special Agent in Charge at the Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General, explained to Federal Drive with Tom Temin how the massive scheme worked.

HHS graphic to provide more insight on how the scamming process unfolded:

